Former St Helens title winner announces retirement aged just 30

Former St Helens and Salford Red Devils hooker Joey Lussick has called time on his professional rugby league career at the age of just 30.

Lussick has taken to social media to confirm he is hanging up the boots, posting on Instagram confirming his decision.

Lussick made 29 appearances for Parramatta Eels since returning to the NRL midway through the 2023 season, but just four were in the 2025 season after falling down the pecking order with the club. He also struggled with an elbow injury.

The Eels confirmed at the end of the season that Lussick would be among the players not offered a new contract by the club but it remained unclear whether or not he would continue playing.

However, Lussick has now signalled that he has decided to retire after posting on Instagram with a montage of images from his life in rugby league.

Lussick’s best and most successful stints came in Super League with spells at both the Saints and Salford. He moved to the Red Devils in 2018 and made over 60 appearances for the club. 34 of those were in 2019 as Salford made it all the way to the Super League Grand Final, with Lussick in the team that lost to St Helens.

He was also part of Salford’s squad in 2020 that made the Challenge Cup final, with the Red Devils falling short once again, this time to Leeds Rhinos.

He returned to the NRL with Parramatta but came back to England in 2022 with the Saints. There, he clinched his first league title after coming off the bench in their Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Lussick was also part of the Saints’ World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers but he would return to the NRL midway through the year after agreeing a long-term deal with Parramatta Eels.

But his professional career is now seemingly over.