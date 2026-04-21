Joel Tomkins’ next move has been confirmed following his departure from Super League outfit Catalans Dragons, joining Premiership Rugby outfit Gloucester as a Defence Coach.

Former Catalans boss Tomkins spent 11 months as the Dragons’ head coach before departing earlier this month, with personal circumstances stated as the reason for his exit from Perpignan, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League.

The 39-year-old took interim charge of Catalans back in May 2025, and was given the job on a permanent basis a few months later as he penned a contract until the end of 2027.

But ahead of the 2026/27 Premiership Rugby campaign starting, Gloucester have now confirmed his appointment.

‘It’s clear the club has strong ambitions for the future, and I’m looking forward to playing my part alongside an ambitious coaching team’

Tomkins is no stranger to the world of union having featured in the Premiership for Saracens between 2011 and 2014 during his playing career.

That spell also saw him rack up three caps for England on union’s international stage.

As his appointment as Defence Coach was announced, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining Gloucester Rugby and returning to rugby union in a coaching role.

“After speaking with George (Skivington, head coach) and Rob (Burgess, General Manager), it’s clear the club has strong ambitions for the future.

“I’m looking forward to playing my part alongside an ambitious coaching team and a talented, exciting playing squad.

“Gloucester is a big club with a passionate supporter base, and I’m relishing the challenge of developing a defensive programme that complements the team’s strengths.”

Warrington-born Tomkins won six major honours during his league playing career – two Super League titles, a World Club Challenge, a Challenge Cup and two League Leaders’ Shields.

All bar one of those came in a Wigan Warriors shirt, with one of the League Leaders’ Shields won as a Catalans player in 2021. He also represented Widnes Vikings and Hull KR, racking up over 300 career appearances in the 13-a-side code.

Tomkins links up Gloucester alongside Brett Deacon, who has been appointed as a Forwards Coach, and the pair will officially join the Premiership club on July 1 ahead of September’s season start.

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