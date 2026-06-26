Joe Philbin will be a London Broncos player in 2027 after the Championship side won the race to sign the forward.

The Broncos have emerged victorious in the battle to sign the Warrington Wolves prop, who is understood to have agreed terms on a contract with Jason Demetriou’s side irrespective of the division they are playing in next season.

Philbin joins his Warrington team-mate and close friend Toby King as heading down south to the capital in 2027, as London look to put together a squad that can instantly compete in Super League should they secure promotion through the IMG gradings.

Philbin lands London deal

The Ireland international has spent his entire career with the Wolves to date excluding a handful of loan spells elsewhere early in his playing days.

But he will now leave the Halliwell Jones Stadium on a permanent basis at the end of this season, by which time he will have likely passed through 200 competitive appearances for the club.

Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou admitted Philbin was an ideal signing for what the club are looking to build in 2027 and beyond.

He said: “Joe is exactly the type of player we want at this club as we continue building a strong roster capable of competing at a high level. He brings genuine experience, understands what it takes to perform week in and week out, and adds a real edge to our forward pack that will be incredibly valuable for us.

“We are building for continued success, and Joe is another important piece of that moving forward.”

London’s 2027 squad comes together

Philbin is the second confirmed new arrival heading to the club in 2027. As mentioned, his close friend King has also agreed to end his lengthy association with the Wolves to move to the Broncos next year.

And with a string of other high-profile overseas players having agreed deals beyond this year when they joined at the start of the season, it means London already have the components of a strong Super League-standard squad.

The likes of Morea Morea and Reagan Campbell-Gillard both signed for 2026 and 2027, with the Broncos still on the hunt for more talent to compliment those as they look to immediately compete in Super League.

However, they will have to wait until the end of the season before discovering whether or not they will be back in the top flight in 2027, with the IMG gradings still the metric that will determine the top 14 teams.