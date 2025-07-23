Joe Ofahengaue lifts lid on ‘crazy’ Leigh Leopards switch as Super League admission made

Joe Ofahengaue admits he never paid much attention to Super League: but within the space of a week after speaking to Adrian Lam, he’d arrived in Leigh, linked up with the Leopards and brought his family to the other side of the world to play in the competition.

Auckland-born powerhouse Ofahengaue made his NRL debut for Brisbane Broncos back in 2015 and has never looked back since.

Now approaching his 30th birthday, he went on to don a shirt for both Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels, earning himself plenty of recognition along the way.

With representative honours for both Tonga and Queensland on his CV, he had featured in every NRL game for the Eels this season, but a phone call from Leigh head coach Lam in April changed everything.

‘I rushed over because I knew it was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss’

The Leopards handed Ofahengaue a three-and-a-half-year deal, but in order to take up that offer, he had to agree a release from the remainder of his contract at Parramatta.

Three months on, he’s now scored five tries in 11 appearances across all competitions for Lam’s side, including a brace of tries in their win at St Helens last week.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague, the forward detailed: “I didn’t know much about Super League, I didn’t really watch it much.

“When I signed here, I just looked at it as an opportunity.

“It was crazy. Altogether, it was maybe seven days from when I first talked to Lammy.

“I got the contract signed and had my house packed up within about four days. On the seventh day, I was over here.

“I rushed over because I knew it was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss.

“I did my homework in the week that I found out I was coming, watched a few games, and I was just very excited to join this team.

“I’m starting to settle into it now, and the team is starting to settle into how we want to play. I’m very excited to be a part of the team and the journey.”

‘He’s been absolutely outstanding’

With more than 200 NRL appearances under his belt, Ofahengaue has helped to inject new life into Leigh, who have lost just three of the ten Super League games in which he’s played so far.

Boss Lam had plenty of praise for him after the victory at St Helens, saying: “He’s been massive. He’s got leadership about him, he’s a strong and clear talker, and that only helps to develop the group given where we’re at with so many new faces.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding in playing big minutes and he’s brought us a point of difference with an offload, which has helped us at times.”

And the player himself takes pride from compliments like those. He responded: “It comes with experience. I’ve been in the game since I was 17, rugby league is all I’ve ever known.

“He (Lam) wants me to lead through actions. I won’t say too much, but I’ll step in when I feel I need to say something.

“To the credit of our team, we’ve got a great leadership group. We’ve got a few leaders that lead the way in their talking, and I try to do that through my actions.”

At home with the Ofahengaues

Soon after Ofahengaue made the move over to the UK, wife Sofi and their three children followed.

The 29-year-old – whose debut for Leigh came at Magic Weekend against Catalans Dragons – regularly shares updates on social media of his family enjoying days out across the North West and beyond.

They are among his biggest supporters on matchday too.

He explained: “Your kids and your wife, the premise of being a professional rugby league player is that they’re along on the ride with you.

“I like to think my kids are at a good age now to understand what’s going on. They know we’re in a different country and that I’m a footy player, and I like it that way.

“If I can turn up to training happy, it’s because I’m settled at home and my wife and my kids are settled. There’s not really a day where I haven’t been happy, and that tells you everything.”

