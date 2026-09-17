It took Leopards star Joe Ofahengaue just a few months to become one of Leigh’s own and establish himself as the town’s newest cult hero.

Former Tonga international and Queensland representative Ofahengaue joined the Leopards back in April 2025 from NRL outfit Parramatta Eeels.

His on-field ability was never really in doubt: arriving in Super League with over 200 NRL appearances to his name having played at first-grade level Down Under for Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers as well as Parramatta.

But off the field, Leigh town has taken the prop into its heart, with his displays for Adrian Lam’s side matched by the effort he has put into bedding himself – and his family – into the local community.

‘I’m so proud. My kids come home from school and tell me someone said to them, ‘you’re Joffa’s son!’ They love it!’

Ofahengaue and wife Sofi recently welcomed their fourth child into the world, son Joseph, with much of their family life now moulded around Leigh.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week following his inclusion in this year’s Super League Dream Team, the 31-year-old said: “I’ve got a pretty good reputation of connecting with fans and people in the communities of wherever I’ve played.

“That just comes through putting time and effort into a community. You can only really connect to a group if you’re present.

“I spend a lot of time around Leigh – I go to cafes, not because I hope someone sees me and recognises me there, but because it’s easier that way!

“I live ten minutes from Leigh, I don’t really like travelling and it’s good to give back to the community by turning up to local businesses.”

That willingness to be in and around the town on a regular basis is what has helped Ofahengaue to build genuine connections – even seeing local business Cucina Cafe name a special edition of their French Toast in his honour!

Those connections are being felt by his family, too, with his children bringing plenty of positive stories of their own back from school.

The prop shared: “I’m so proud (of my family being embedded in the community), it really is amazing. My kids come home from school and tell me someone said to them, ‘you’re Joffa’s son!’ They love it!

“I’m very proud I get to represent my family on a big stage.

“Rugby league is beautiful and all of those little things that come along with it are very rewarding.”

‘I just want to lead through my actions on the field’

On the field, the Leopards struggled at the start of this year amid a widespread injury crisis. Ofahengaue was among those missing for a few weeks.

They have turned things around now though, and the Auckland-born powerhouse takes pride in having had a leading role in that.

He said: “We really struggled at the start of the year, not on form, but through injury.

“We had about 11 of our starting 17 unavailable, but that brought something out of us as a team. It brought us even closer because we wanted to get our club out of the hole we were in.

“Along with that comes displaying leadership skills you learn along the way. I just want to lead through my actions on the field, and at that stage of the season, I hoped that would trickle down to some of the boys who were struggling.”

Leigh finished fifth to make it into the Super League play-offs for the fourth season on the spin since returning to Super League, and are now two wins away from a first-ever trip to Old Trafford oncemore.

Their play-off campaign begins on Friday night away against Wakefield, with Trinity having finished fourth and got the better of the Leopards in their own backyard last weekend, winning the pair’s clash in the final round of the regular season 19-8.

Ofahengaue added: “Stepping into that leadership role helps you as a player. I can’t be barking at the boys to ask them to do something if I can’t do it myself.

“There are a lot of leaders in our team and I believe we all lean on each other for different parts in each of our game.

“We knew the tide would change (in terms of results) and it did exactly that. We’ve got ourselves into the play-offs and we’re excited for it.”

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