Former Super League stalwart Joe Mbu has landed a new dual-role as the Director of Rugby and head coach of grassroots club North Herts Crusaders.

Barring a ten-game stint at Doncaster in 2007, Mbu spent his entire playing career in the capital – donning the shirts of London Broncos/Harlequins and London Skolars.

100 of the 130 appearances he clocked up before hanging up his boots in 2012 came in Super League, and back in 2003, he represented the competition in an under-21s side which beat a National League equivalent.

Since retiring, Mbu has held a number of coaching roles in the game, most of which down south, as he bids to try and help rugby league’s growth outside the heartlands.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Former Super League ace lands new dual coaching role as ‘incredible experience’ hailed

Now 42, Zaire-born Mbu received a League 1 Coach of the Year nomination during his time in charge of the Skolars, and has also enjoyed a stint at the helm of the Nigeria national team.

As Hitchin-based North Herts Crusaders announced his arrival in a dual role which will see him act as their DoR as well as head coach, he said: “My priority coming to Crusaders is to get people excited and to make sure everyone enjoys the process, training, development and playing.

“It’s about winning the small battles one step at a time and building the right culture together. I’m passionate about seeing the game develop in the South and giving back to a sport that has given me so much.

“The club’s values and its commitment to developing and bringing through young players are what really attracted me to the club.

“It’s something I strongly believe in and it makes me very excited about the future of the club.”

Founded in 2012, Mbu’s new club field teams in both the Southern Conference League (tier 3) and Eastern Merit (tier 5). It also boasts a junior section and a women’s rugby league team.

Chairman Josh Dell added: “Joe is someone we’ve been aware of for some time and we’re delighted to now have the opportunity to work with him.

“He brings incredible experience to the club and will not only help us grow but will be instrumental in developing the game of rugby league in Hertfordshire.

“I’m thrilled we could make this appointment and can’t wait to see what the year has in store for us.”