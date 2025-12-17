Former Wakefield Trinity young gun makes cross-Championship switch for 2026

Former Wakefield Trinity hotshot Joe Law will ply his trade in the Championship once again in 2026, putting pen to paper on a deal with Newcastle Thunder.

The 21-year-old outside back, who can play both centre and wing, makes the move to the North East from York Knights, who he joined on a permanent deal last season.

He becomes the latest York young gun to head to the Thunder, with the two clubs recently strengthening their partnership programme alongside NRL giants Penrith Panthers, following Sam Cook and Bailey Antrobus to the club. Ex-Hull KR man Leo Tennison has also joined Newcastle for the 2026 season, withthe forward also expected to pen a permanent deal with York soon.

Joe Law latest York man to sign for Newcastle Thunder

Law progressed through the Wakefield academy ranks to make his senior debut against Leeds Rhinos in 2023, which proved his only appearance for the club before heading to Hunslet on loan.

During his time with the Parksiders, Law notched eight appearances and scored four tries, and his form swiftly saw him snapped up by York for the rest of the season.

After nine appearances and six tries during his loan stint at the LNER Community Stadium, he was offered a permanent deal ahead of the 2025 season.

Law added a further nine appearances and three tries to his tally for Mark Applegarth’s side, helping aid their push for the Championship League Leaders Shield, but he will now head to Newcastle for 2026.

Commenting on the arrival of Law, Newcastle head coach Graham Steadman said: “Joe’s experience, versatility and commitment are major assets both on and off the field.

“He’s a young man with a good attitude and the experience of playing in the North East will stand him in good stead. I am excited to have him in Thunder colours next season.”

