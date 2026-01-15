Hull KR’s next key retention has been confirmed, with experienced winger Joe Burgess inking a new deal at Craven Park which runs until the end of 2027.

Burgess signed for the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign and has gone on to score 42 tries in his first 48 appearances for the club.

That tally includes 24 tries in 25 games last year as Willie Peters’ side clinched a historic treble: winning the Challenge Cup, Super League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title.

The last of those was secured with victory over Burgess’ boyhood and former club Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford, with the 31-year-old scoring twice at the Theatre of Dreams to secure his first Grand Final win at the fifth attempt.

Burgess was off-contract heading into 2026 and had been set to depart at the end of the year, but has now been tied down for a further 12 months.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Hull KR seal next key retention as Grand Final hero Joe Burgess pens new deal

Having broken back into the England setup for the first time in a decade at the end of last season, Burgess’ new deal has been announced by KR just an hour after that of good friend Oliver Gildart.

Burgess said: “I’ve loved my time in East Hull since I moved over. The people and the city are lovely. All the lads are great, and we’ve really gelled over the past two years.

“It shows with winning the treble last year, and we get to go again this year and try to do it again.

“To be able to do it all over again with my best friend, Gilly, I can’t ask for much more. He can send me into the corner a few more times over the next two seasons.”

Including his time in the NRL donning a shirt for Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs, Burgess is now just three games off the milestone of 350 senior career appearances. His 347 to date have produced 180 tries.

Robins head coach Willie Peters added: “Joe has been outstanding since he joined the club in January 2024.

“He’s a great finisher, as we all know, but it’s what he does off the ball that impresses me and his team-mates.

“Joe is a character off the field and a popular member of the dressing room.”