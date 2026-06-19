Hull KR boss Willie Peters admits the Robins will have to wait and see whether both Joe Burgess and Jez Litten are available for next weekend’s big clash against Leeds Rhinos.

Friday night saw Rovers beat Leigh Leopards 22-8 at Craven Park to close the gap on second-placed Warrington Wolves to just two competition points following their defeat at home against Leeds 24 hours prior.

The Robins’ victory was kickstarted by Joe Burgess’ first half try, but early on in the second half, the winger was forced off after high shot on him by Aaron Pene and looked in some discomfort.

Hooker Litten meanwhile did not feature on the teamsheet having struggled with an ankle problem throughout the week.

Hull KR coach delivers double injury update following Leigh win including Jez Litten latest

KR travel to Super League table-toppers Leeds next Friday night, with all eyes now on whether Burgess and/or Litten can make it onto the start line at Headingley.

Speaking post-match at Craven Park after the win over Leigh, Robins head coach Peters said on Burgess: “I don’t think it’s too bad, we’ve just got to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days.”

He also told Sky Sports: “Our physios have said it’s nothing too serious. Whether it means he misses a week or not, I don’t know, but we’ll see.”

Dean Hadley took a big blow midway through the second half against the Leopards, but was confirmed as okay having played on until the final hooter.

On Litten’s absence, Peters explained: “He didn’t train the other day when I had (pre-match) media, and then it was a matter of seeing where he was at.

“Pretty much the next day, we decided he wasn’t going to get there (to play tonight).

“It’s (related to his) ligaments, he had a lot of swelling and he has been for scans, but it’s nothing major.

“It’s hard to say at the moment (whether he’ll play at Leeds), hopefully he’ll be back, but he was still limping late this week.

“The injury he’s got can improve pretty quickly once the swelling goes down. We’ve got a week, so we’ll see how he goes.”