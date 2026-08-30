Former Super League stalwart Joe Arundel has announced his retirement from rugby league following a year out of the game, saying he has ‘lived his dream’.

Arundel made his Super League debut for Castleford Tigers a few weeks prior to his 17th birthday, featuring off the bench in August 2008 against Huddersfield Giants.

Having celebrated his 35th birthday earlier this month, the centre has now decided it is the right time to officially hang up his boots.

The veteran has spent a year out following his departure from Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs at the end of the 2025 campaign, and will now retire for good.

‘Since the age of six, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I truly lived my dream’

Arundel’s decision comes having scored 87 tries in 273 professional career appearances, along with slotting over 15 goals.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “After having some time away from the sport, the time has finally come to retire from rugby league.

“Since the age of six, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I truly lived my dream.

“Making my Super League debut at just 16 for my hometown club is something some people only ever dream about, let alone going on to play the sport I love for nearly 20 years.

“To all my team-mates, coaches, staff, and supporters at every club I’ve been a part of, thank you. Rugby has taken me to places I never imagined, given me memories I’ll cherish forever, and lifelong friends.

“Mum and Dad, thank you for allowing me to chase my dream. The early mornings, cold nights, long drives, and endless support.

“Without everything you did for me, none of this would have been possible. I’ll never be able to thank you enough.

“And to my wife, Hannah. You’ve been there right from the beginning. You’ve lived every high and every low right alongside me, and made sacrifices that people will never see.

“You’ve been my rock through injuries, setbacks, tough decisions, and moments of doubt, always believing in me and putting me and my career first.

“Thank you for believing in me, standing by me, and supporting me through every step of this journey.

“Without you, I couldn’t have done what I’ve been lucky enough to do.”

‘I’ll always be grateful for everything rugby league has given me’

Leeds-born Arundel donned a shirt in Super League for both Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity as well as hometown club Castleford.

Including dual-registration/loan stints, he represented a total of 11 clubs: with Gateshead/Newcastle Thunder, York, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams, Halifax Panthers, Bradford Bulls and Batley all on the list.

His CV also includes a sole international appearance for England Knights, made in a victory over France at the Leigh Sports Village back in October 2011 during his time as a Cas player.

Over the last few months, Arundel has been playing rugby union for community club Morley, who operate at level six of the pyramid in the 15-a-side code.

The 35-year-old’s Instagram post concludes: “As one chapter closes, another begins.

“I’ll always be grateful for everything rugby league has given me.

“It’s been one hell of a journey, and I’ll carry the memories, friendships, and lessons with me forever.

“Thank you.”