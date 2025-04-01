England captain and Sky Sports pundit Jodie Cunningham is the latest star in the hot-seat to select her Team of the Week.

The St Helens star casts her eye over the six games played and picks out her top performers in each position.

The Hull clubs again feature prominently, with two Hull KR players and two Hull FC stars making the cut plus two each from Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Sam was on the losing side against St Helens on Saturday but he performed superbly once again and showed why he remains such a fantastic competitor.

He scored two tries and kicked two goals to claim 12 of the Dragons’ points in their close-fought 14-13 defeat.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

What a win for Wakefield at Leigh on Friday – and what a performance by Tom Johnstone.

He is really enjoying being back at Wakey and his two tries capped a superb display in Trinity’s 40-14 victory.

3. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

I think everyone would agree that Wardle has been one of the best centres in Super League for some time now.

He scored a hat-trick in Wigan’s 54-0 demolition of Salford and is such a consistent performer.

4. Oliver Gildart (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Gildart has been brilliant for Rovers this season and looks back to his very best, which is great to see.

He scored again in the Robins’ 50-4 win at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday and looks like he is really enjoying his rugby league.

5. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

This young lad is a real talent and he showed that on Friday against Leeds Rhinos.

I was there to cover the game for Sky Sports and to see Lindop score such a brilliant individual try was a joy to behold.

Wire are producing plenty of homegrown talent and Lindop is a really exciting prospect.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Mikey has another hugely influential game for Willie Peters’ side this weekend as they ruthlessly swept Huddersfield aside.

Like Sam Tomkins, Lewis is such a fantastic competitor with a real desire to win – and no little talent either, of course.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Hull FC’s transformation this season has been quite remarkable and Sezer is playing a huge role in their resurgence.

He scored a try and was fantastic again in Thursday’s win at Castleford and is loving his rugby under John Cartwright.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Ese’ese is having a fine season for Hull FC and really proving the dominant force in their forward pack.

He showed his quality once again with a superb showing – and try – in the Black and Whites’ victory at Cas.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds lost at Warrington, but O’Connor really impressed me with his performance at dummy half. He played 80 minutes and was certainly one of the Rhinos’ best players on the night.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Much like Tom Johnstone, McMeeken is thriving at Wakefield after arriving from Catalans during the winter.

Once again, his performance against Leigh showed why he is one of the best forwards in Super League.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

A typically hardworking shift from the second-rower and he scored a well-taken try. Defensively strong too in an 80-minute performance.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Everyone knows what a talent he is, but the scary thing is that he’s still so young and will surely only get better.

Certainly Salford could not handle him and it is little wonder Wigan have tied him down to a long-term deal.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

was a big win for Saints over in Perpignan and Knowles put in a big performance, as he usually does.

Morgan is a fierce competitor and that desire was to the fore on Saturday night at Catalans.