Former Salford, Huddersfield and Catalans winger Jodie Broughton is in the hot-seat to select his Team of the Week.

Broughton cast his eye over the six games played and picks out his top performers in each position.

The Hull clubs again feature prominently, with two Hull KR players and two Hull KR stars making the cut.

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Sam Tomkins deserves a mention because of that piece of old-school brilliance he produced for Catalans at Castleford.

But I have gone for Miller because he enjoyed an outstanding game for Leeds in their win over Wigan.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Tom carries strongly and is a top bloke too – he replaced me at Catalans a few years ago.

He took my club car when he joined the Dragons and I left this lucky charm from my mum in the car when I left – but Tom found it and posted it back to me!

He’s a proven winner and I like the fact he’s doing so well at Hull KR now with a few other ex-Wigan lads who also have experience of lifting trophies.

3. Mark Percival (St Helens)

As always, Percival’s quality isn’t he? He had a good game against Warrington and showed once again what a great competitor he is.

4. Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

He’s been pretty solid all season and I think he made 210 metres in woeful conditions at Cas on Saturday.

Catalans are one of my old clubs and I love to see them doing well.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Normally I would have put Ryan Hall in for that assist he came up with for Jack Sinfield and the fact it was his 500th career game.

But looking at the statistics, I think Marshall did pretty well, making 155 metres, so I’ve gone for the Wigan man.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Everyone knows how good George is and I think his partnership with Marc Sneyd could be massive for Warrington.

Williams played well against Saints on Friday and his short kicking game – and Sneydy’s long and short kicking game – will be a huge weapon this year.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Sneydy, Mikey Lewis and Sezer all played well at the weekend, so I wanted to pick two number sevens in the halves.

I really want to go with Sneyd, but Mikey Lewis had a stormer against Leigh didn’t he? So I’ll go with Mikey.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Ese’ese is having a fine season for Hull FC and really proving the dominant force in their forward pack.

It’s good to see because they’re a big club with everything going for them and now they finally seem ready for a major revival under John Cartwright.

9. Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils)

I was going to go for Micky McIlorum but I thought Chris Atkin had a really good game in Salford’s win over Huddersfield, so he gets the nod at nine.

Salford have really struggled in the past few weeks and I understand it because I went through something similar during my time there. I remember turning up to training once and the bailiffs had taken all the gym equipment!

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

One of the best in the business and has been for many years. Walmsley was typically strong with his performance against Warrington.

11. Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

Mellor had a good game in difficult conditions and is someone who always has a dig.

He’s a bit of an unsung hero and goes under the radar a bit but I have always liked him a lot and he’s a top bloke too who lives up the road from me in Halifax.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Another outstandingly consistent performer who always turns up week in and week out.

The long-serving Wigan captain, typically, put in a great shift at Headingley on Saturday in a losing cause.

13. John Asiata (Hull FC)

Another man who is enjoying a fine campaign under John Cartwright at Hull FC. He’s certainly one of the best loose forwards in Super League and continues to show it.