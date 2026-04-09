Castleford Tigers forward Jimmy Beckett has been recalled from Goole Vikings and sent out on loan elsewhere in the Championship, joining Sheffield Eagles for the next month.

Front-rower Beckett joined Castleford ahead of the 2026 campaign from Featherstone Rovers, and has so far played three games for the Tigers.

Having made his Super League debut against Toulouse Olympique in February, he also made appearances against Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls as well as being the unused 18th man on two further occasions.

Ahead of last weekend’s action, Beckett headed out on loan to Championship side Goole, and featured in their 32-14 home defeat to Newcastle Thunder.

But now, after just that sole appearances, he has been recalled and instead linked up with Sheffield on a month-long basis.

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Castleford Tigers recall forward Jimmy Beckett as fresh Championship loan secured

Former Tigers boss Craig Lingard heads up the Eagles, who have won five of their first seven Championship games this term and occupy a play-off spot.

Lingard was an assistant at The Jungle for the second half of the 2023 campaign, and then spent 2024 in charge of the Fords as head coach before being relieved of his duties at the end of that year.

When Beckett makes his debut, Sheffield will officially become the seventh club he has represented, following on from Keighley Cougars, Featherstone, Oldham, Dewsbury Rams, Castleford and Goole.

His career to date has produced 17 tries in 145 appearances across all competitions, with his Eagles debut expected to come this weekend away against red-hot title favourites London Broncos.

The Broncos remain unbeaten in the Championship so far this year having won their first seven league games, scoring over 400 points and conceding just 66 in the process.