Huddersfield boss Jim Lenihan hit out at his side’s lack of effort following their 36-24 defeat to York Knights at Magic Weekend, admitting the Giants looked ‘cowardly’ at times.

The Giants sit rock bottom of the Super League ladder having won just two of their 17 games in the competition so far this term.

Victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon would have taken them level on points with 13th-placed York, a side promoted ahead of 2026 that received half the amount of central funding as they did.

But instead, a second half collapse saw the Knights pull away from Lenihan’s side, who have now lost his first six games in charge.

‘At the moment, we could be criticised for lack of effort in the game, which is not tolerable on any level’

Late tries from Olly Russell and George Flanagan Jr gave the scoreline in Saturday’s clash a tighter look than the 80 minutes on Merseyside deserved.

And head coach Lenihan pulled no punches post-match, with sections of the Giants’ support having expressed their discontent, booing and directing chants of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ at their players after conceding second half tries.

The Australian said: ” Right now, it’s super important the side reflects a level of effort that goes into what we’ve got to get better at, and at the moment, we could be criticised for lack of effort in the game, which is not tolerable on any level.

“The boys are working really hard, but there’s only one day of the week we can prove and show that to people, that’s on gameday.

“Unfortunately, today, we missed it. Today, we took a step back. A part of growing and getting better is making sure our effort is always there.

“We might not have the best players on the park and other sides might have better players than us, but that’s still not a right to put in less effort.

“We looked really complacent today, at times.”

‘We just didn’t perform well. We expected a lot more from our game, it’s bitterly disappointing’

Huddersfield are now marooned four competition points behind York at the foot of the Super League table.

Next weekend sees them host another newly-promoted side in the shape of Bradford Bulls before high-flying Wigan Warriors visit the Accu Stadium.

Asked to summarise what’s going so wrong with the Giants at present, Lenihan said: “It’s a bit of everything.

“We showed last week that we can compete, and this week we had a real opportunity (against) a side around us on the table.

“We just didn’t perform well. We expected a lot more from our game, it’s bitterly disappointing.

“It’s professional sport, there are things you’ve got to tick off on the journey to getting wins.

“We’re missing part of the detail in our games…. fatigue makes cowards of us all.

“Once you’re tired, that’s the first sign of it. If you can’t be fit enough to fight for long enough, you look like a coward at some point, and that’s the point that’s not tolerable.”