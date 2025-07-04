Former Manly, Cronulla and Castleford forward Jesse Sene-Lefao is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The former Samoa international recently retired from professional rugby league, having ended his career at Sheffield Eagles following a year at Featherstone Rovers.

It was at Castleford where the second row made his name, with 109 appearances in five seasons at the Tigers, including appearances in the 2017 Grand Final and 2021 Challenge Cup Final.

Sene-Lefao starred in the NRL for Manly Sea Eagles, where he spent three seasons before moving to Cronulla in 2016, landing a famous NRL Grand Final win.

Here is the best 13 Sene-Lefao believes he has played alongside throughout his impressive career – with a heavy Tigers influence throughout..

1. Brett Stewart (Manly Sea Eagles)

Our full-back at Manly, his execution on game day was second to none.

2. Ben Barba (Cronulla Sharks)

He was a freak when Cronulla won the comp and killed it in the UK too. He was magic.

3. Steve Matai (Manly Sea Eagles)

He just flicked the switch when he crossed that white line. What a left-foot step he had.

4. Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers)

He would do his homework, come up with a plan and get the win from it.

5. Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Unpredictable. Greg can score tries that normal wingers can’t.

6. Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

We would always want the last play to be on him. He was make or break.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

A pleasure to play with him at Manly. He would kill the opposition with his skill.

8. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

A full-back in a boppa’s body! He would fend with both hands and what a try in the 2016 NRL Grand Final.

9. Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles)

A closet trainer and the ultimate competitor.

10. Junior Moors (Castleford Tigers)

He was a freak when we played together at Cas and Featherstone. He would control the defence with his tempo.

11. Anthony Watmough (Manly Sea Eagles)

Played with him at Manly and he was always near the ball, both in attack and defence.

12. Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers)

He is still doing it – big, strong and the ultimate professional. Never buys a coffee.

13. Masada Iosefa (Samoa)

The Sheriff, he was just a leader all over the pitch.