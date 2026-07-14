Jed Cartwright loan detail emerges after ‘one-month’ message

Jed Cartwright will remain with St Helens until the season’s end, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The back-rower has joined Saints on loan from Hull FC, though when it was announced, it was stated that it was just for one month with a view to a permanent move.

However, sources have confirmed that Cartwright will remain at the BrewDog Stadium until the end of the year, irrespective of what has been suggested publicly.

The 29-year-old made his debut for the club in the 46-0 defeat to Toulouse Olympique on Sunday, a loss that saw Saints drop out of the play-offs with nine rounds of the season remaining.

Injuries have plagued Cartwright’s time in Super League, with those setbacks ultimately contributing towards Hull deciding not offer him a new contract beyond the end of this season.

After a serious hamstring injury suffered in February, he has now played in five straight matches and is due to play for Paul Rowley’s side in their home clash with Catalans Dragons on Friday night. The French club are, of course, coached by Cartwright’s dad, John.

Saints are in the midst of a serious injury crisis which got worse on Sunday as they lost Owen Dagnall to what appeared to be a serious knee injury. They are due to welcome back Alex Walmsley and George Delaney after concussion layoffs but they will still be without a string of players, with the likes of captain Matty Lees, Mark Percival, Daryl Clark, David Klemmer, Jonny Lomax, Matt Whitley, Deon Cross and Noah Stephens all on the sidelines.

Cartwright was brought in to ease those concerns and Saints have not ruled out a longer-term deal at the end of the campaign. But for now, what is for certain is that Cartwright will remain with Saints until the end of the year.

What happens beyond that is currently unclear. Saints do have the likes of Curtis Sironen, Whitley, Shane Wright and Jake Davies all as options in the back-row as it stands.