New Wakefield Trinity recruit Jazz Tevaga suffered a concussion during Samoa’s Pacific Championships opener against New Zealand, and may not feature again now before his move to Belle Vue.

As To’a Samoa were beaten 24-18 by the Kiwis in Auckland on Sunday, they suffered a spate of concussions.

Canberra Raiders young gun Ata Mariota had been on the field less than 60 seconds when a horror collision saw him taken from the field via a mini-cab.

St George Illawarra Dragons back-rower Jaydn Su’A was then forced off for a HIA late on, which he eventually failed.

Tevaga‘s exit came just 24 minutes in, with Samoa trailing 12-0 at that stage.

The Manly Sea Eagles hooker – who will join Wakefield on a two-year deal from 2026 – was replaced by Chanel Harris-Tavita and never returned to the field, failing his concussion assessment.

New Wakefield Trinity recruit among trio of Samoan injuries after Pacific Championships opener

As a result, all three – including Tevaga – will have to sit out of Samoa’s second and final group game in the Pacific Cup against Tonga this weekend, with that game being played in Brisbane.

Defeat would officially spell the end of the autumn campaign for Ben Gardiner’s side, who need to win and then hope that the Kiwis get the job done against Tonga in Auckland on November 2.

If both results go their way, Samoa can still finish second in the three-nation group and qualify for the Pacific Cup final on November 9 in Parramatta.

Should that prove the case, Tevaga would be able to feature in the final, all being well.

However, if Samoa are to exit the tournament following this weekend’s fixture, the next time we see Tevaga will be in a Wakefield shirt.

Christchurch-born, the 30-year-old – who has over 160 NRL appearances on his CV – represents Samoa via his heritage.

He now has nine caps to his name having made his international bow against New Zealand back in October 2017 during the Rugby League World Cup.

Tevaga, whose NRL career began with the New Zealand Warriors, has also represented Māori All Stars and will play in Super League for the first time next year.