Jayden Nikorima heralded after magical Bradford Bulls debut

Kurt Haggerty heaped praise on Jayden Nikorima after a debut to remember for Bradford Bulls.

The halfback, who has missed the start of the season with a calf injury, took to the field and scored two tries as the Bulls secured their third win of the campaign, defeating Huddersfield Giants 26-14.

Nikorima was a high-profile signing ahead of the Bulls’ return to Super League and after starting to prove that at Odsal on Friday night, the Bradford head coach was quick to recognise his contributions.

“Ultimately, I thought we just had enough to win the game,” Haggerty told Sky Sports. “I think Jayden Nikorima showed his class and it just got us over the line.

“We’ve been waiting for Jayden to get back in the team and show this club what he can do and show his class. He’s had a really, really good pre-season. He’s probably the fittest I’ve seen him. We’ve all been looking forward to getting him back in there.

“Ultimately, Luke Hooley’s done a great job in servicing that department as well. It just shows the closeness we’ve got as a team.”

It was another big night for Bradford, who had chart-topping act Sigala playing live in what proved to be a third successive home win following their return to the top flight.

“I think tonight has shown how big this club is. The event before the game was amazing. We’ve won the game, luckily, but this is a big club and it’s growing every single week.

“There’s clearly a big focus on winning our home games as winning every game that we go into. We’re disappointed with our away losses at St Helens and at Hull, but we’ve learned a lot in those moments. I don’t just mean them as cliches.

“Individually and collectively, we’ve looked at the things where we need to be better to win the big games. But yeah, I’d have taken this at the start of the season.”