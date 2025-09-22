Jason Demetriou has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of London Broncos on a three-year deal, and insists he is committed to taking charge irrespective of the division they are in next year.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss returns to England, having enjoyed huge success as a player in the country with Wakefield Trinity.

He will now hope to become a Super League coach in 2026 providing London’s application to join an expanded top-flight is accepted. However, he will also be coach if they remain in the Championship, having committed to the club until the end of the 2028 season.

In unveiling him as their new boss, London said: “His coaching philosophy emphasises professionalism, resilience, and attacking rugby league — qualities that will resonate strongly with Broncos players and supporters alike.

“The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the club. While awaiting confirmation of its Super League return, the Broncos have set about establishing a coaching and performance structure that would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any top-flight organisation.

“For London, the appointment is more than a change of coach. It is a sign of the Broncos’ intent to rekindle enthusiasm across the capital, bring elite rugby league to a wider audience, and establish a team capable of thriving in Super League.”

Meanwhile, Demetriou himself insisted he has been attracted to the proposition of being responsible for overhauling London’s fortunes on the field and helping make them a potential force in the sport under the new ownership team of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel.

“London has incredible potential as a rugby league city,” Demetriou said. “The Club’s ambition and the opportunity to help shape its future at this important stage made this an exciting challenge. I can’t wait to get started.”

He will arrive in time for the start of pre-season training in November; and by then, London will know whether they are a Super League club or not.