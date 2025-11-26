Newly-appointed London boss Jason Demetriou insists his Broncos side must ‘earn’ their way into Super League, with the signing of Papua New Guinea international Jeremiah Simbiken also now rubber-stamped.

Demetriou has put pen on a three-year deal in the capital, appointed to oversee a new-look Broncos following a takeover by a consortium involving NRL icon Darren Lockyer and business partner Grant Weschel.

London were denied promotion into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026, but have pressed on with a mightily impressive recruitment drive including the likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Siliva Havili.

With their new boss also doubling up as PNG’s head coach, there has also been an influx of Kumuls talent at Plough Lane: with their tally now almost in double figures.

London Broncos coach lays down Championship gauntlet as latest Papua New Guinea arrival confirmed

During an appearance on Sky Sports on Wednesday afternoon, Demetriou confirmed the arrival of the next PNG talent in the shape of Simbiken.

The forward spent 2025 in Super League with Castleford Tigers, and LoveRugbyLeague exclusively revealed that he had joined the Broncos ahead of next season earlier this month.

Demetriou also laid down the gauntlet to his squad for 2026, saying: “Our aim is to progress into Super League.

“We see ourselves as a Super League club and my job is to make sure that we build the culture and the success in and around it to get that opportunity.

“We’re going to have to earn it. I understand what the Championship’s about, and we’re looking forward to it.”

A Sydney native, London’s new man at the helm is no stranger to the British game having donned a shirt for for Lancashire Lynx, Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars during his own playing career.

He continued: “We’re building a strong roster, it’s about pulling a good team out of that and being excited about doing some good things in the Championship.

“Hopefully we’ll get an opportunity to get into Super League in 2027, but the aim is not only to get there, but to succeed.

“I’ve sat down with Locky (Darren Lockyer), Grant (Weschel) and (Gary) Hetherington, with their ambition for the club, you can’t help but get excited with the direction its going in.”