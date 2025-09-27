Jason Demetriou has reportedly already lined up his next role before even coaching London Broncos in a single game – with the former Wakefield Trinity icon to return to the NRL in 2028.

Demetriou agreed to take charge of the Broncos on a three-year deal from the beginning of next season irrespective of the division they will be competing in next year.

That is a major coup for the club following their takeover by Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel, but Demetriou’s long-term future has reportedly already been mapped out.

That is because the Daily Telegraph have revealed that Demetriou will return to the NRL in 2028 to become the head coach of the new Papua New Guinea-based franchise.

Demetriou is the current head coach of the Kumuls’ national team, though it is unclear at present whether he will continue in the role with his commitments in London potentially causing a clash.

He has already admitted earlier this year he would be interested in speaking to the franchise about taking the job when they enter the competition.

“I’m ready to step back into the NRL,” he said earlier this year.

“The PNG role is an exciting opportunity and one I would be very interested in. Having seen first hand the work the ARLC have been doing in PNG, there’s no doubt the bid will have an enormous impact on the country.”

Demetriou’s arrival at the Broncos is a major coup for the club as they look to push for a place back in Super League in 2026. They are also active in the transfer market and keen to sign a number of high-profile players.

And while he will be in England for the short and medium-term after agreeing to move to London, it would appear as though his long-term future is back in the NRL with the competition’s newest franchise.