Former rugby league superstar Jarryd Hayne has targeted a return to the international arena with Fiji as he prepares to make his playing comeback in the coming weeks.

Hayne will return to the 13-man code with Wentworthville Magpies, having signed a deal for 2025 following the culmination of a troubling and controversial few years away from the field.

Hayne was released from prison last year after successfully winning an appeal against a rape conviction. He has subsequently joined the Magpies, who are affiliated to the NRL club where Hayne made his name as one of the world’s best players, the Parramatta Eels.

He has told reporters in Australia that he has given up on a return to the NRL, given how he is now 37 years of age and his best days appear to be decisively behind him.

But Hayne still believes he can force his way back into an international shirt with Fiji later this year, having previously made 10 Test appearances for them earlier in his career.

“I want to do what I can to play Test football for Fiji at the end of the year. They’re due to play against Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands. That’s the aim.

“Wise [Kativerata, Fiji coach] called me last year and asked if I wanted to play. I told him I’m not in shape, and said, ‘I wish you had told me earlier because I would have played local footy’. I’ve been out of the game for so long.

“I try to explain to people it’s about the contact. When you’re playing regularly, and you’re hit on a regular basis, your body gets [used to it].

“But when you’ve been out of it for a while, it doesn’t matter how long you played beforehand, it takes a long time for your body to adjust to that impact.

“I want to build up to playing for Fiji. But it starts with getting my body right, and having a good year with Wenty.”

Hayne is expected to make his debut for the Magpies in the coming weeks. Their season begins this weekend.