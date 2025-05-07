After a seven-year absence from competitive rugby league, former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is set to make his long-awaited return to the field this weekend.

The 37-year-old will line up at five-eighth for Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Ringrose Park on Sunday.

The former Australian rugby league player turned NFL convert, last played professional rugby league for the Parramatta Eels in 2018.

The two-time Dally M winner is making a humble comeback into a semi-professional competition, surrounded by part-time players, far removed from the bright lights of the NRL and NFL.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to the field with the Wenty Magpies,” Hayne said in a statement.

“Football has always been a huge part of my life, and getting back out there in a team environment is something I’ve truly missed.”

“I’m focused on having fun and enjoying the game again, contributing wherever I can, and putting in the hard work, week in, week out.”

“I want to thank the club and the local community for their support. I’m excited for what’s ahead,” he said.

Hayne’s career came to a sudden halt following serious legal troubles stemming from an alleged 2018 incident.

He was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and convicted twice, only for those convictions to be overturned on appeal.

The cross-code superstar served time before being released from prison in June 2023, having maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Despite his trials and tribulations, Hayne says he’s looking forward.

His inclusion in the Magpies’ side marks his first major appearance since leaving the NRL and gives him the opportunity of a fresh start in the game who made him.

Wentworthville club president Rod Pritchard has praised Hayne’s attitude since joining the club.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jarryd to the squad for this weekend’s game,” Pritchard said.

“He’s been training hard and has shown real commitment and professionalism since joining the group.”

“His experience and natural football ability bring a new dynamic to the team, and we’re looking forward to seeing him get back on the park.”

“Our focus remains on building momentum this season, and Jarryd’s return adds to the excitement at the club and within the broader football community,” he said.

Hayne missed the opening rounds of the Ron Massey Cup due to a hamstring injury but now has his sights set not just on club success – he’s also expressed his desire to represent Fiji in this year’s international fixtures.