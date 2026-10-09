Veteran ex-NRL and Super League cult hero Jarrod Sammut has revealed he wants to return to the field in 2027 and is open to offers as he returns to the open market.

Sammut – who will turn 40 in February – has been unattached since his three-game stint at Keighley Cougars early on in the 2025 campaign.

The Australia-born ace has though pulled his boots back on in recent weeks for Malta, who he has represented on the international stage for 20 years now, qualifying to do so via the heritage of his paternal grandparents.

With 333 first-grade club career appearances on his CV already, the playmaker is now ready to find a new home – seeking a deal for 2027 from a UK-based side.

‘To say that I’ve missed it would be a huge understatement… I’d love to get back playing again’

Last weekend, Sammut kicked the winning drop goal three minutes from time as Malta beat Germany 29-28 in their opening game of this year’s European Championship C campaign.

If he can inspire the Knights to another victory this weekend as they face Greece in Marsa, they will make an immediate return to League C of the European Championship for 2027 following last year’s relegation.

Speaking to Malta RL ahead of that clash against Greece, the 39-year-old declared his intent to return to the field at club level next year, saying: “‘I’d love to get back playing again.

“Obviously, due to work commitments and family, I’ve had a bit of time off. But after last week and again this week, I’d love to lace them up and get back out and run it again at a higher level next season.

“To say that I’ve missed it would be a huge understatement. Last week, being back in that environment, and to lace them back up again and get amongst it – it is something that I thoroughly enjoy, and really got a buzz under my bonnet.

“I’m really looking forward to this week’s game against Greece, and seeing what comes from that after that.”

Sammut is a dual-code international having also represented Malta in rugby union back in 2008, with a glut of league caps to his name having made his Knights debut in 2006 against Lebanon.

Beginning his club career with 38 NRL appearances for Penrith Panthers, he has gone on to wear the colours of Crusaders, Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Workington, Wigan Warriors, Leigh and Barrow Raiders as well as Keighley.

Asked whether he’d like to hear from prospective suitors for 2027, he replied: “I’m all ears, I wouldn’t say no!”

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