Ex-NRL and Super League cult hero Jarrod Sammut continues to add to his haul of international caps, starring for Malta in their European Championship fixtures this autumn at the age of 39!

Veteran playmaker Sammut was born in New South Wales, but is eligible to represent Malta via his paternal grandparents, and has done so for the last 20 years.

Making his debut for the Knights back in 2006 against Lebanon, he is their all-time leading appearance-maker: and also represented the country in rugby union in 2008.

In league, Sammut’s tally of caps continues to grow.

Super League cult hero Jarrod Sammut returns to international stage aged 39

Malta, who are currently being coached by injured former Cornwall ace Kaine Dimech, began their European Championship C campaign with a dramatic 29-28 victory over Germany last weekend, and Sammut was the man of the moment.

Having to come from behind in Hattingen, former Workington Town winger Zarrin Galea grabbed a hat-trick for the Knights, completed on the hour-mark.

Sammut – who kicked two of his four conversion attempts – put his resulting effort from the tee wide, but three minutes from time, produced the winning drop goal.

Attention for Sammut and his team-mates now turns to a clash against Greece in Marsa on Saturday.

Set to turn 40 in February, the stalwart is currently unattached, without a club having last donned a shirt for Keighley Cougars in 2025.

Excluding his wealth of international caps, Sammut’s first-grade career appearance tally sits at 333. The first 38 of those came for Penrith Panthers in the NRL, with the remaining 295 all made in the British game.

The Blacktown native wore the colours of Crusaders, Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Workington, Wigan Warriors, Leigh and Barrow Raiders prior to Keighley – leaving the Cougars early on in 2025.

With his NRL debut for Penrith made back in 2007, Sammut’s 19-year first-grade career at club level to date has seen him rack up 1,761 points courtesy of 189 tries, 497 goals and 11 drop goals.

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