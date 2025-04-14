Hull KR have revealed that Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will retire at the end of the coming season – leaving the door ajar for the Robins to complete the signing of Tom Amone.

Waerea-Hargreaves’ legendary career on both sides of the world will draw to a conclusion at the 2025 campaign after announcing he will call time on his playing days.

The forward joined Rovers on a one-year deal at the beginning of this season, but that will now not be extended after he signalled his intent to retire.

The 36-year-old made his NRL debut with Manly in 2009 before joining Sydney Roosters in 2010. He would remain there for 15 seasons, establishing himself as one of the finest props of the modern era.

He will now attempt to end his career by delivering a first major trophy to Craven Park for 40 years.

Willie Peters said: “First and foremost, Jared’s a family man, a leader of men and a genuinely good person. He’s arguably one of the best front-rowers of all time.

“Jared’s standards are up there with the best I’ve seen. He helps drive our culture and intensity levels every day at Hull KR.

“This is fully Jared’s decision to retire at the end of the season. We were actually going to Amsterdam and that was the first time we spoke about it. When we spoke about 2026, Jared said he’d made his decision and he said by the end of the season it would be time.

“Jared deserves to retire on his terms. He certainly needs to go out on top of his game and he’s doing that at the moment.”

His decision now firmly leaves the door open for Hull KR to bring in Tom Amone as his replacement. Love Rugby League revealed on Sunday that Rovers were closing in on a deal for the former Leigh man.

Waerea-Hargreaves said: “As I reflect on my journey and 18 seasons in Rugby League, I have so much gratitude for the game itself. Rugby league has given me the honour of representing my country, life-long friends and memories that I’ll cherish forever.

“To Manly, thank you for giving me my first opportunity as an 18-year-old. To the Roosters, my home.

“Thank you to Robbo (Trent Robinson), Nick (Politis) and everyone who was a part of my time at the club, your support and guidance has shaped me into the player and more importantly, the man I am today.

“To my current club Hull KR, thank you for giving my family and I this opportunity. It has already exceeded all of our expectations and I am looking forward to finishing off the 2025 season with the lads.

To the fans, I’ve been incredibly lucky to have been supported wherever I’ve played. Thank you for your support over the years.

“And finally, to my wife, kids and family. Thank you for your unwavering support every step of the way. I love you very much and look forward to our next chapter. Thanks, Jared.”