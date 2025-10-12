Jared Waerea-Hargreaves began the week being told his career was over courtesy of a disciplinary charge: and ended it as a Super League champion.

A three-time NRL winner with Sydney Roosters, Waerea-Hargreaves was hit with a Grade C charge by the Match Review Panel after KR’s semi-final victory over St Helens.

As a result of the penalty points system in place this year, that charge contributed towards what would have been a three-match ban.

Given his plans to retire, he’d only have served one game of that ban – but the game would have been the big dance. KR’s Grand Final against Wigan Warriors.

Just over 24 hours after receiving those penalty points and the ban though, they’d been wiped from his record after a successful appeal – and that enabled him to rip into Grand Final week full and proper.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves lifts lid on nervy disciplinary wait ahead of Hull KR’s Grand Final triumph

Speaking after Saturday evening’s showpiece, the Kiwi icon – who will turn 37 in January – opened up on a week unlike any other.

He explained: “It was a strange week, I obviously had the judiciary that I faced earlier in the week and I’ve been in that situation a few times, but as soon as I got the right call there, I could start mentally preparing.

“Knowing that it was my last (game) and that I could go out on my terms, that’s what I really wanted to do.

“I was always confident (with the appeal), but you never know, and it took about three hours.

“You go over a bit of a plan with your solicitor, and Tim did such a great job. He was talking and discussing with me what my thoughts were, then going through the whole process.

“I found it was really good, obviously for the outcome but also for the hopefully for the game as well. I don’t want to talk too much, but it took a while, and I was obviously happy with the result.

“I was sitting there crossing every finger and my kids were playing out the front (of the house) going, ‘dad, what’s the result?’

“I was a little bit nervous, but once I got that call, I was over the moon and I was extra keen to get the result tonight.”

As it turned out, Waerea-Hargreaves saved his best till last for the Robins, bowing out in style with a tremendous individual showing as they got the job done.

Winning 24-6, Willie Peters’ side clinched a historic treble – and with it, their first-ever Super League title.

The prop continued: “After the disciplinary verdict, (I had) the vision of not stopping and going out on my terms, I just wanted to be everywhere.

“You run around out there knowing it’s your last game, I mean what a feeling, just to be out there going after every single moment.

“I’m so happy for us to share so many good memories now, and I’m looking forward to spending these next few weeks at the club before we (family) head back to Sydney just before Christmas.”