Former Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has backed Willie Peters to be a triumph in the NRL – before lifting the lid on his first memories of the unique setup at Craven Park.

Waerea-Hargreaves had an unforgettable 12 months in England last year, winning an historic treble with Hull KR after joining the club from Sydney Roosters.

He has now retired and is back in Australia as he embarks on a media career in the NRL and, speaking on the Triple M Footy podcast, shared his memories of his time in England.

He also insisted that Peters, who will leave at the end of this season to take up a role with the PNG Chiefs in 2028, is going to make a major impression when he begins his NRL coaching career.

“I reckon he’ll do well”

Waerea-Hargreaves said: “Mate, I think he’ll do great. Like honestly, from what I saw in the 12 months, obviously leading up into when I got there.. he cares. He cares so much about his players and the club and what he does. And he works his backside off.

“And from what I saw, mate, I think he’ll do fantastic. I think living over there (PNG), like how special would that be to be starting a team in the NRL? What a challenge, how exciting.

“But what a guy, what he’s done for me and my family, I have the utmost respect (for him) and he definitely got the best out of us through the challenging times of the season and also the good times. So I reckon he’ll do well.”

JWH’s first memories of unique Hull KR

Waerea-Hargreaves also smiled when recalling his first memories of arriving in England and coming to Hull KR – and specifically how basic the club’s gym setup was!

He admitted the experience was ‘stripped back’ – but couldn’t praise Craven Park and the club’s supporter base highly enough and insists he still gets goosebumps talking about his year in England.

He said: “I rocked up there day two, doing like a press conference and sort of announcing that I was at the club. And I rocked up and I rung my misses and I was like, man, I’m going to have to get pretty creative with some of the equipment in the gym! Honestly, and it stripped it right back for me.

“And, man, you talk about Craven Park, like there’s 10,000 people there. It sounds like there’s 40,000. They sing and chant.

“Every player has got their own song. What that means to, I guess, the community, the city. Yeah, it was fantastic, mate, honestly, and gives me kind of goosebumps just talking about it.”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!