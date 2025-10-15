Jared Waerea-Hargreaves says moving to Super League was ‘one of the best decisions of his career’, and has urged other overseas stars to follow suit.

Waerea-Hargreaves opted to round off his illustrious career in the UK, joining Hull KR on a one-year deal for 2025.

The Kiwi icon – whose first-grade career begun back in 2009 with Manly Sea Eagles – had been crowned an NRL champion three times with Sydney Roosters, and already had more than 30 international caps on his CV for New Zealand.

All of those achievements meant he had nothing to prove when arriving in Super League: but 24 games – and a sole try – later, he leaves as a treble winner with his name forever etched into KR history.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ glowing Super League praise as advice to overseas stars delivered

Last weekend saw Willie Peters’ side seal that historic treble, becoming the first new name on the Super League trophy for 21 years as they beat Wigan Warriors 24-6 in the Grand Final, 12 months on from losing to the same opponents at Old Trafford.

Waerea-Hargreaves saved his best performance until last for the Robins, and had nothing but glowing praise for the competition in this country when speaking to the media post-match.

Asked what he’d say to others back Down Under about Super League, the 36-year-old powerhouse said: “I’ve loved it, so… do it!

“At the right time of your career, you’ve got to do it… go and experience it.

“It’s been so good.”

Having also lifted both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this year, the veteran – who turns 37 in January – will now get to enjoy the last couple of months in Hull before heading home with his family in December.

He is expected to take up a role at the Roosters mentoring their young talent, though that is still to be officially confirmed.

On his experience over the last 12 months, he continued: “Obviously, winning helps, but you’ve got to make the most of it and I’ve done that all year.

“I’ve told people (in Australia), ‘you’ve got to go and experience it’, because it’s been one of the best decisions of my career.”