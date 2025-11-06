Salford’s mass exodus continues as prop makes League 1 switch for 2026

Salford Red Devils’ next departure has been confirmed, with young forward Jamie Pye making a permanent move to Rochdale Hornets ahead of 2026.

Pye, who spent time at St Helens as a junior, had trial stints at both Bradford Bulls and Oldham before joining Salford.

The front-rower made his senior bow for the Red Devils in a defeat at Wigan Warriors in the final round of the 2024 Super League campaign, and went on to play two more games for Paul Rowley’s side in 2025.

His three first-team appearances for Salford came amid numerous loan spells in the Championship with Barrow, amassing 15 appearances for the Raiders in total across all competitions.

Now 23, he has become the latest to depart the Salford Community Stadium amid the Red Devils’ ongoing financial saga, with Rochdale his destination as he pens a two-year deal.

The Hornets finished sixth in League 1 in 2025, and next year will compete in a 21-team division as the third tier merges with the Championship.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

As Pye’s move was announced by Rochdale, he said: “I’m really excited to get going here.

“After speaking with Gary (Thornton, head coach) and (chairman) Andy Mazey, I felt like this was the perfect fit for me to get solid game time in a tough competition and grow as a player.

“Ultimately, I want to help the team progress as much as I can and I’m looking forward to the challenge which the next two seasons will bring.”

Pye, whose sole senior try to date came for Barrow against Toulouse Olympique in September 2024, will remain at the Crown Oil Arena until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Hornets chairman Mazey added: “Jamie is a big, powerful unit with fantastic hands, and well-schooled having come through a quality system at St Helens.

“He has spent the past two seasons as a full-time athlete with Salford, gaining valuable Super League experience under Paul Rowley and playing on loan in the Championship under Paul Crarey at Barrow.

“Jamie’s signature is a major piece of business for this club as we head into a big pre-season, and we are delighted to have secured his services ahead of some more seasoned Championship clubs.

“The fact he has also committed to us on a two-year deal at 23 years of age with his best years still ahead of him is exciting.”