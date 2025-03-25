Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been backed to prove a resounding success as Leeds Rhinos’ new chief executive – by his brother and ex-player Jodie Broughton.

Gary Hetherington will call time on his distinguished Headingley career at the end of the season, drawing to a close a remarkable spell at the helm spanning almost three decades.

Legendary former player Jones-Buchanan will then take the reins alongside new roles for Rob Oates as managing director and Sue Ward as chief operating officer.

Jones-Buchanan will work closely with Hetherington for the remainder of the campaign to ensure a smooth transition and his half-brother reckons he will thrive in the top job.

Leeds-born Broughton, the former Salford, Huddersfield and Catalans winger, told Love Rugby League: “Whatever Jamie does, he is successful at because he works so hard.

“Anything he sets his mind on, he just goes for it and is a bit of a perfectionist. I spoke to him the other day and first and foremost, I congratulated him on the new job.

“I then said ‘You have been involved at Leeds Rhinos at every level, first as a supporter, then as a player in a winning team, as interim head coach and most recently as equality and diversity director’.

“He’s done it all and seen everything from a different perspective about how the club works.

“One of the best things about Jamie is how articulate he is. I know he sounds a bit funny at times, but he can convey messages in a way that nobody else can.

“The messages that he will deliver to people will suit their character without upsetting them – although he will still make the decisions that need to be made.

“Certainly Jamie will be highly respected by everyone because of everything that he has achieved for Leeds Rhinos.”

Jones-Buchanan played for his hometown club for 20 years and was a key figure in the so-called Golden Generation who enjoyed a remarkable dynasty of success.

He retired at the end of the 2019 season and is one of Leeds’ most famous sons, often talking about his love for the city.

Broughton began his own playing career at Headingley and now works as a quantity surveyor alongside part-time work as a wellbeing coach at Huddersfield Giants.

He added: “I remember Jamie’s first testimonial for Leeds against Hull FC in 2009. I had been on loan at Hull and had gone back to Leeds.

“Despite some of the injuries he had – I think he was 34 when he ruptured his quad tendon and was out for over six months – he still came back and won another Grand Final in 2017.

“That says everything about his desire and determination and it’s those traits which will hold him in great stead when he becomes chief executive.

“He’s just the ultimate competitor and, playing against him sometimes, I’d think ‘he’s my brother, we can kind of have a laugh on the field’.

“But he was still really horrible during games and had no regard whatsoever for the fact we are family.

“After the game I’d say ‘you elbowed me in the face’ but he’d reply ‘I’m not bothered who you are on the field!’ But that was just how he played.”

Broughton, like Jones-Buchanan, is a father to four children and the pair of ex-players hail from a large extended family in Leeds.

“Jamie’s a Bramley lad and I’m from Cookridge in north Leeds,” explained 37-year-old Broughton, who retired at the end of 2021 after scoring 140 tries in 218 first-team appearances.

“I wouldn’t say we were really close, but we have got closer over time. We’re a big family with a lot of different mums involved so we have our own individual families too.

“But in terms of staying connected, we’re pretty good now. Of course I’m proud of Jamie – he’s my brother.”