Bradford Bulls forward seals season-long Championship loan move

Young Bradford Bulls forward Jamie Gill has linked up with Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams on a season-long loan deal for the remainder of 2026.

One-time Ireland international Gill – who represents the Wolfhounds via his heritage – is a product of Bradford‘s Elite Academy programme, and penned a two-year extension at Odsal ahead of this season.

The 20-year-old made appearances on loan for both Dewsbury and Newcastle Thunder last term before being handed his Bulls debut in September’s 22-8 victory over Featherstone Rovers on home soil.

Having featured off the bench in that clash, he has now been sent back out on loan again to Dewsbury, this time for the duration of the season.

Front-rower Gill also has loan appearances on his CV for Cornwall and has currently played 22 games across all competitions at senior level, scoring five tries in the process.

All five of those tries came in his 13 games last season for Dewsbury, and Bradford confirmed his return to the FLAIR Stadium via social media on Monday afternoon.

In their post announcing Gill’s loan, the Bulls also confirmed that they hold a recall option within the loan agreement, so the young forward could still play a part for Kurt Haggerty’s side in Super League if required.

Gill will link up with a Rams side who suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday, being knocked out of the Challenge Cup at the Third Round stage away against Oldham.

Prior, Paul March’s men had beaten both Hunslet and Keighley Cougars in Championship action as well as setting that cup tie against Oldham up with a victory over community club West Hull in the Second Round of the competition last month.

The Rams travel to Newcastle Thunder this weekend, where prop Gill may well be involved.