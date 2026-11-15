James Tedesco confirms Australia retirement after World Cup win

Veteran Kangaroos star James Tedesco has announced his international retirement following their 2026 Rugby League World Cup triumph.

Sydney Roosters ace Tedesco had not played for Australia since 2023 prior to this autumn’s showpiece tournament and was somewhat of a surprise inclusion in Kevin Walters’ squad.

The 33-year-old started at full-back in the group stages as Australia beat Fiji 36-22 before then being an unused interchange the following weekend in a 66-6 victory against the Cook Islands.

That appearance against Fiji was expected to be his only one of the tournament, but was then thrust into Walters’ matchday squad for Sunday’s final against New Zealand as a late replacement for Latrell Mitchell, who withdrew due to a stomach bug.

Tedesco got a near-perfect dream ending, too, being put onto the field for the last five minutes as the Kangaroos cantered to a 32-12 victory: seeing him clinch a second World Cup winners’ medal.

‘This will be my last time wearing this Australian jersey, so to get a couple of minutes and win a World Cup is pretty special’

Sunday’s final brought Tedesco’s 15th and final cap for Australia having made his debut for them back in 2018. He had earned six caps on the international stage prior for Italy, representing them in the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups via his heritage.

Accordingly, 2026 brought his fourth World Cup – and second with the Kangaroos, who he also captained to glory in 2022.

Speaking to Australian outlet 7 following Sunday’s World Cup final triumph, Tedesco confirmed his international retirement, explaining: “I didn’t expect to play or get any minutes, but thankfully, Kev (Walters) gave me the last five minutes there.

“Being part of this group is really special and the boys played awesome tonight.

“It’s been three years since I put this jersey on, so just to be a part of this group, whatever my role was among this team, I was happy with.

“I obviously got the game earlier (against Fiji), and then it was about playing my role amongst the squad.

“It’s been really special. This will be my last time wearing this Australian jersey, so to get a couple of minutes and win a World Cup is pretty special. Last one, that’s me done!”

Set to turn 34 in January, Tedesco has also represented New South Wales on 26 occasions in State of Origin and is just three games off the landmark of 300 NRL appearances having played 90 first-grade games for Wests Tigers and 207 for the Roosters.

Reflecting on his final international camp this autumn, the elder statesman said: “I’ve got to give credit to our leadership group. Yeoy (Isaah Yeo), Harry (Grant), Munny (Cameron Munster)… we talked about it from the start that we were building.

“We weren’t going to play our best footy in the first few weeks and there were questions asked of our performances, but we knew within our group there was a lot of trust for what we could do.

“I think we saved our best performance until last, and that’s what it’s about.”