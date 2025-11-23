Whitehaven stalwart forced to retire after breaking neck as new role confirmed

Whitehaven stalwart James Newton has been forced to retire having suffered a serious neck injury against Halifax Panthers in September 2024.

Hooker Newton, who will turn 34 next month, began his career in the youth ranks of Super League outfit Hull FC having been picked up from community club Millom as a teenager.

Having made his first-grade debut for Workington Town back in June 2012, he was first picked up by Haven ahead of the 2013 campaign.

Barring a solitary season with Workington in 2018, Newton has been a Haven player ever since: and his horror injury was suffered in his 238th game in their colours, the last game of their 2024 campaign at home against Halifax.

That was the 268th appearance of his senior career, and has proven to be his last – having fractured vertebrae in his neck after connecting with an opponent’s hip bone and come close to being paralysed.

The 33-year-old walked off the field, but quickly felt light-headed and had pain in his neck. He was transported from a local hospital in Cumbria up to one in Newcastle, and had to have a halo brace screwed into his head and neck to prevent paralysis.

It took until February for that brace to be removed, and though he tried to work his way back to the field while forming part of Anthony Murray’s backroom team this year, he has had to bring an end to his playing career following advice from two specialists.

Haven confirmed the news of Newton’s retirement on Sunday, with Newton now having been appointed as the Championship club’s new Strength & Conditioning coach ahead of 2026.

Whitehaven Rugby League can today announce the end of the playing career of former captain James Newton. Newton sustained what has now been a career ending neck injury in the final game of the 2024 campaign in a 23-20 victory over Halifax Panthers.

Head coach Murray said: “It’s never easy to see a player have to retire through injury, especially someone who has given so much to our club over the years.

“He has been a fantastic servant both on and off the field, and his professionalism, attitude, and commitment have always set the standard for others to follow.

“Although his playing career ends sooner than any of us would have liked, we’re incredibly fortunate that he will remain part of our set-up as our new Strength & Conditioning coach.

“His experience, knowledge, and understanding of what it takes to perform at this level will be invaluable. He’ll play a massive role in shaping our young players and supporting the wider coaching team.

“We’re delighted he’s staying within the club, and I’ve no doubt he will be a huge asset in this next chapter of his career.”