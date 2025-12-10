Former Super League, NRL, State of Origin star lands new role Down Under for 2026

Former Super League, NRL and State of Origin star James Maloney has landed a new role Down Under for 2026: joining Ron Massey Cup outfit Penrith Brothers as a Specialist Coach.

Ex-Australia international Maloney enjoyed an illustrious career which saw him rack up over 300 first-grade appearances, shining on both sides of the globe.

Donning a shirt for five different clubs in the NRL in the shape of Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers, he was twice crowned a champion in Australia.

The Orange-born playmaker then moved into Super League with Catalans Dragons in 2020 and featured in their Grand Final defeat to St Helens the following year having lifted the League Leaders’ Shield.

With a brief stint in the French Super XIII representing Lezignan added onto his CV before he hung up his boots and headed back Down Under, he has held numerous roles since – and now takes on his latest with the Brothers.

Having featured for the Kangaroos at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and New South Wales in State of Origin throughout his playing career, Maloney joins the Brothers on the back of a campaign back playing for Ourimbah-Wyoming Magpies.

The Magpies are Maloney’s boyhood club, and he helped them to a seventh-place finish in the Central Coast Division at county level this year.

He now joins a Penrith Brothers side that finished sixth on the ladder in the Ron Massey Cup in 2025 as their new Specialist Coach.

Sitting behind both the NRL and New South Wales Cup, the Ron Massey Cup is recognised Down Under as the third-tier competition in NSW.

The Brothers announced the 39-year-old’s arrival via social media, posting on Instagram (@brothers_pjrlc): “We are extremely fortunate to welcome James Maloney to the Brothers family as Specialist Coach.

“James brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the club. A former NRL premiership winner, State of Origin representative for New South Wales, and international player for Australia.

“James’ knowledge and professionalism will be an incredible asset for our players and coaching staff alike.

“Stats:

💎 Played over 300 NRL/Super League games

💎 Played for 5 NRL teams and 1 Super League team.

💎 14 games for NSW as a State of Origin representative

💎 4 Tests for Australia

💎 2 x NRL Premiership WINNER

💎 Career points tally of 1825

“Please welcome James to our coaching staff.”