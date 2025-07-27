James Graham backs Lewis Dodd for NRL success as South Sydney Rabbitohs struggles dissected

NRL and St Helens legend James Graham has thrown his support behind Lewis Dodd, backing him to succeed in the competition despite a turbulent first year Down Under.

Souths signed Dodd on a bumper three-year deal ahead of 2025, offering him highly lucrative terms to make the move to Australia.

He had featured 88 times across all competitions for Saints by the end of last year, when his time in Super League came to an end, but many questioned whether he’d be able to make the step up into NRL quality.

That question still remains unanswered, with Dodd’s inaugural campaign Down Under bringing just five first-grade appearances to date.

His latest, and just his second start, ended in the half-back being withdrawn 12 minutes from time by head coach Wayne Bennett as the Rabbitohs were beaten 14-12 by Cronulla Sharks.

Former Saints star Graham enjoyed a career which saw him become of the best British players to make it in the NRL, spending eight-and-a-half years donning the shirts of Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Now a popular figure in the media world Down Under, and on the latest episode of Triple M Footy’s ‘Sunday Sin Bin’ podcast, he has passionately defended Dodd, insisting that the onus for his shortcomings this year instead fall upon Souths’ chiefs.

The 39-year-old said: “With Lewis Dodd, I believe he can excel here in the NRL, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to happen at South Sydney.

“Questions need to be asked because he was signed just towards the back end of Jason Demetriou’s tenure at South Sydney.

“The powerbrokers at Souths would have known that was coming to an end, so one thing you don’t do is go and sign a person who plays in the most important position if you’re bringing in a new coach. I don’t understand that process.

“The processes there need to be examined because someone’s gone out, signed Lewis Dodd, sacked (Jason Demetriou) and then appointed Wayne Bennett as coach.

“That’s not the order of proceedings. It should have been, ‘let’s sort out the coach and then see who he wants’.

“(They should have seen) whether he wanted Dodd, especially such a gamble at half-back coming from England.”

