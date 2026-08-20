Warrington boss Sam Burgess says he’s ‘disappointed’ to be losing James Bentley, but admits the offer made to him by Bradford Bulls was better all-round for him than the one tabled his way by the Wolves.

Eight-time Ireland international Bentley arrived at Warrington ahead of the 2026 campaign and put pen to paper on a one-year deal as he signed from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos.

The utility has so far played 19 games for Wire, and last month, head coach Burgess said the club wanted to retain him: alongside both Luke Thomas and James Harrison.

But it has since been confirmed that Bentley will return to where it all began in the shape of Bradford come 2027, with a three-year deal penned at Odsal.

‘We had an offer on the table, and we’re obviously disappointed to lose him, I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for James’

With his 29th birthday coming up in October, Leeds-born Bentley has over 200 career appearances on his CV between the Bulls, St Helens, Sheffield Eagles, Leigh, Leeds, Warrington and Ireland.

A Super League Grand Final winner with Saints in 2020, he is a product of Bradford’s academy and made his professional debut for them against Oldham back in August 2016.

Speaking earlier this week ahead of a try-scoring showing from Bentley in their midweek win at Hull KR, Wire boss Burgess explained: “We had an offer on the table, and we’re obviously disappointed to lose him, I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for James.

“He’s been great for us in a lot of areas, but it’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“He got a longer deal and a better opportunity at Bradford, which is closer to where he’s from, so these things happen.

“I’m disappointed a little bit because I’ve got a soft spot for him, as I said, but we’ll try and finish the year off as best we can with him and make it worthwhile.”

Following Tuesday night’s victory at Craven Park, Burgess’ side sit third on the Super League ladder – two points ahead of fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity and just two points behind the top two in the shape of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

Warrington’s four remaining games of the regular season begin with a home game against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday. They then travel to Hull FC and Wakefield before concluding back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against Toulouse Olympique.

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