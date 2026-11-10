James Bell’s Bradford Bulls switch confirmed as length of deal revealed

James Bell will officially be a Bradford Bulls player in 2027, penning a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire side from the start of next season.

As exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week, the Bulls have fended off Super League rivals to secure the services of the 32-year-old for 2027, as they look to strengthen their squad after finishing bottom of the table last time out.

His move sees him swap East Yorkshire for West Yorkshire next year, after spending just one season at Hull FC, and also brings valuable experience with him following stints with New Zealand Warriors, Toulouse, Leigh and St Helens as well. During his spell at the Saints, Bell helped the club win the 2022 Super League Grand Final and the 2023 World Club Challenge.

He also boasts nine Test caps for Scotland, and represented them at both the 2017 and 2022 World Cup’s.

James Bell’s Bradford Bulls move completed

Commenting on joining Bradford, Bell said: “It’s an exciting new chapter in my career, I get to reunite with Haggy [Kurt Haggerty], we have built a good relationship over the years, so it is good to reconnect and see some old faces here including some of the New Zealand boys. It is an environment I think that is going to help me thrive, so I am excited for that.

“Haggy played a big role in my decision, he has always managed to get the best out of me and it’s an opportunity I wanted to explore, to be able to find my best footy again and I think this is the right environment for that.

“He has unlocked my potential a couple of times throughout my career and I think he is going to do it again and that comes with a lot of hard work that I am going to put in throughout pre-season to get fit enough to play that role for him. The opportunity excites me and there’s a lot of players around here with skill and I’m just going to add a little bit of what I can do to an already good team.”

Bulls head coach Haggerty added: “James Bell is a fantastic signing for the Bradford Bulls. Firstly, I know James and his family very well from our previous time working together and we have always stayed in touch. He is a great person who cares about the environment he works in.

“James is a specialist ball playing loose forward and suits our style of play perfectly. He is a highly skilled rugby player who defends well above his weight and I am really looking forward to working alongside James again.”

His move to Bradford also brings about an early end to his time with the Airlie Birds, after penning a multi-year deal with them last year following his switch from St Helens.

“Hull FC can confirm that James Bell has departed the club with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“Bell has been released from the remainder of his contract to take up an opportunity with another Super League club in 2027.

“Bell joined the club from St Helens ahead of the 2026 season, making 18 appearances for the Black & Whites.

“The club would like to thank James for his efforts, and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”