Jake Wingfield’s future finalised with next club decision made

St Helens have re-signed Jake Wingfield, with the forward’s future finally resolved.

Wingfield was off-contract at the end of the season and his future appeared to lie elsewhere after the club failed to initially agree terms with him after opting not to activate a clause in his contract.

He had attracted interest from elsewhere and Love Rugby League understands he had even undergone a medical with Catalans Dragons, who were one of many who had pursued the 25-year-old.

However, an agreement has now been reached that will see Wingfield stay with the club for 2027, extending his stay as a one-club man.

The 25-year-old made his debut for the club in 2020 and has made 70 appearances for the club since.

Unfortunately, injuries have disrupted his career, suffering serious shoulder and knee problems during his career.

He played in the club’s 2022 Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos and was part of the side that famously won the World Club Challenge in Australia, defeating Penrith Panthers in their own backyard.

Wingfield’s current contract had a clause that would automatically be activated if he made 15 appearances this year, but he suffered an ACL injury in April, which meant that was not possible.

Saints therefore did not activate the extension but did offer him a deal on reduced terms. However, that deal was not deemed acceptable.

Speaking in July, Wingfield’s agent, Peter Menicou, explained: “Jake needed to play 15 games this year to trigger a contract extension for 2027 and 2028.

“It’s fair enough, we agreed and were comfortable with those clauses given he’s had an injury-interrupted three seasons where he hasn’t been able to play the majority of the year. This time around, it’s not his shoulder, it’s his knee. He’s not going to trigger that extension.

“In the meantime, we let him get his surgery, which went well. There was no other damage as far as the knee was concerned, which is a positive. He’s ahead of schedule even now, despite being six or seven weeks post-surgery and should be back for the start of pre-season.

“But I just don’t know if he’s going to be a St Helens player because the offer at the moment, he wouldn’t be able to survive. They’re saying they want to keep him, but had he reached 15 games he would have been on a salary of around £100,000, they aren’t the terms now.

“It’s impossible for him to take it. If that was his only option for next season, he still wouldn’t be able to take it as he wouldn’t be able to pay his mortgage; he’d have to get another job to ensure he could fulfil his financial obligations.”

However, with talks continuing since then, an agreement has been reached for Wingfield to stay at the club in 2027.

He will be part of Kevin Walters’ squad which continues to evolve. They have secured deals for Christian Tuipulotu and Sean O’Sullivan and are continuing to work on a deal for hooker Sam Verrills, who had been identified as a target to bolster them.