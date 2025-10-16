Former Super League stalwart vacates unique international coaching role as replacement confirmed

Jake Webster will no longer take charge of Nigeria in their game against Cumbria, with Keighley Cougars boss Alan Kilshaw appointed as the new head coach of the African nation for the unique fixture instead.

In a unique fixture, Nigeria take on Cumbria at Craven Park, the home of Championship outfit Barrow Raiders, on November 2.

That game marks the nation’s first-ever men’s Test match on UK soil, and has been designed to accelerate player development as well as amplifying the profile of the sport domestically within the country.

Former Super League stalwart Webster had been appointed as their head coach for the game back in August, but a press release published on Wednesday night confirmed that he had vacated the role.

Instead, Keighley boss Kilshaw will take the reins.

As originally planned, Craig McDowell will remain an assistant coach for Nigeria, with McDowell also assisting Kilshaw at club level with the Cougars, who finished second-bottom of League 1 in 2025.

Kilshaw took charge at the end of March, and saw his side win six of their last ten games this year.

As he prepares to head up Nigeria for their clash with Cumbria, he said: “I’m honoured to be leading the team.

“I’m excited to work with both new and existing staff as we bring the players into camp and prepare for a strong performance that reflects the values of the country and the pride of those with Nigerian heritage.

“It’s a fantastic time to be involved in international rugby league, and I’m looking forward to representing Nigeria with passion and purpose.”

Nigeria’s press release confirming Webster‘s decision to vacate the head coach role stated that he had done so ‘due to family commitments’, with the nation ‘looking forward to reconnecting with him in future international fixtures’.

Kilshaw was the man who replaced Webster at Keighley earlier in the year, with the ex-NRL and Super League star going on to join the coaching ranks of Huddersfield Giants.

Adam Sada, Nigeria’s Rugby League Operations Director, added: “We look forward to working with Alan and Craig as we continue to build on the strong momentum of Nigerian rugby league.

“Their experience and leadership will bring a new edge to our campaign as we prepare for what promises to be an exciting fixture.”