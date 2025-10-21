Former NRL and Super League stalwart lands new role with League 1 club

Former NRL and Super League stalwart Jake Webster has joined League 1 champions North Wales Crusaders ahead of 2026, taking up a role as their Team Manager.

Webster, who will turn 42 later this month, represented both Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL before heading to the UK as he joined Hull KR in 2008.

An eight-time New Zealand international, he has remained in the Northern Hemisphere ever since, racking up more than 200 appearances in Super League before rounding off his playing career at Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars.

He had held roles as both head coach and Director of Rugby at Cougar Park after retiring, but departed earlier this year amid – among other factors – sustainability concerns.

Having gone on to spend a few months on the coaching staff at Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants, Webster has now seen his appointment confirmed by Crusaders.

The 41-year-old will also double up as the Welsh club’s Commercial Manager as part of his new role, with League 1 champions Crusaders set to enter into a 21-team division next year.

League 1 is set to merge with the Championship, but full details of that merger are still to be confirmed by the RFL, including the nae of the newly-formed bumper competition.

As his appointment was announced, Webster said: “I’m really looking forward to help build the club and assist the team on and off the field.

“The success last season and the ambition both Bobby and Arun (Watkins, owners) have really excites me and I’m looking forward to working with them in building rugby league in North Wales.”

Crusaders lost head coach Carl Forster just after the end of the 2025 campaign, with his arrival at newly-promoted Super League side Bradford Bulls as their new assistant coach expected to be confirmed in the near future.

Dean Muir is their new head coach, and the club have now confirmed that Dave Hewitt will be one of his assistants having previously headed up their women’s and reserves programmes.

Elsewhere, Ben Evans has joined the backroom team following his retirement.

Muir said: “I have spoke to Dave a lot since joining the club and been impressed with his knowledge and dedication. I can’t wait to work with him moving forward.

“Ben is someone I’m excited to work with. He has lots of strengths and adds a different dimension to our set up.”