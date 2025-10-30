England centre Jake Wardle has brushed off the criticism that followed last weekend’s defeat to Australia in the opening Ashes Test, insisting he’s not letting any outside noise affect his focus.

Shaun Wane’s side have come under heavy fire after a frustratingly underwhelming performance in the first clash of this autumn’s three-Test series which ended in a 26-6 victory for the tourists.

With plenty of grumbles from those in the Northern Hemisphere, there have also been some pretty derogatory comments directed both Wane and the England team’s way, just as there were prior to last Saturday.

But rather than being swept up in any of the backlash, Wardle is intent on maintaining a laser focus on his own game.

England star addresses backlash following defeat in Ashes opener as critics tuned out

The Wigan Warriors star and his international team-mates must now win the second Ashes Test at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend to keep the series alive.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at England‘s training base in Manchester on Monday afternoon, Wardle said: “To be honest, I’ve not paid attention to anything.

“I like to just focus on my own job, because everyone’s going to have opinions at the end of the day, so I’ll leave that for them to discuss.

“Personally, I find it quite easy not to (be consumed by things on social media). I switch off quite well from it. I just spend time with my family and focus on things like that.

“When you’re on social media, you obviously do see it, but it’s about making a conscious decision not to read into it and not to watch what’s going on.”

Now 25, Wardle has been there and done it all at club level in the British game with Wigan. Since he joined the Warriors in 2023, they have won six major honours, including all four available to them in 2024, and he has been a near ever-present.

At international level, injuries have prevented him from being able to boast more than the three England appearances currently on his CV, but he will continue to prepare for another battle with the Kangaroos this weekend regardless of what comes his way.

He added: “I just keep everything in-house and focus on my next job.

“Again, everyone’s going to have their opinions. For me, it’s just about doing my job and helping the team bounce back.”