Wakefield Trinity half-back Jake Trueman admits he felt his career stalled during his two years as a Hull FC player – and insists he has a point to prove to people in 2025.

Trueman’s time at the MKM Stadium was troubled by two serious injuries to his knee and Achilles, limiting him to just 26 appearances for the Black and Whites. Hull also struggled collectively as a team during Trueman’s time at the club, with one of their major signings ruled out for lengthy periods.

And the 25-year-old admitted to Love Rugby League that he felt as though his career effectively ground to a halt during his time at Hull: leading to an early release from his three-year deal and a fresh start at Wakefield in 2025.

Trinity actually signed Trueman earlier in the 2024 season before agreeing to loan him back to Hull. They eventually recalled him for their own end-of-season run-in, though Trueman is yet to make his official Wakefield debut.

And when asked to reflect on his time as a Hull player, Trueman was frank and honest. He told Love Rugby League: “It was a really tough couple of years. I feel like I haven’t really gone anywhere for two years now. I’ve just stalled. Hull were struggling and it was a tough time to be a part of it for me and I needed something fresh.

“I was disappointed with how it all went and definitely how it ended too. I know people say when they go to a new club they’re going to win trophies and fans think it’s a token gesture but I really felt that with Hull. I felt we were going to move forward and become a top four club but it never really got going. It was a tough couple of years, to be honest.”

READ NEXT: Super League’s 7 most under-pressure coaches in 2025 with Leeds Rhinos and St Helens pair in top two

Trueman, however, has not lost his belief in becoming one of Super League’s premiere half-backs – and insists there is nobody better to work under than Wakefield coach Daryl Powell to help him kick-start his career once again.

Powell brought the best out of Trueman during their time together at Castleford Tigers, and the half-back admitted he is keen to show the world he can still deliver at the highest level.

“I think I do have a point to prove – to the critics and to myself,” he said. “I’m confident I can be a top half-back in Super League and the last two years, being sat out and watching other players go well, it’s very tough.

“I was 17 when I joined Castleford and very raw, and to that point, I’d not really had a lot of coaching in my career. Powelly taught me how to play half-back which is a tough position so I was so lucky to have him at that point. It was a no-brainer to come back and work with him again really – I feel like he can get me going all over again.”

READ NEXT: Every Salford Red Devils player’s contract status analysed with EIGHTEEN expiring in 2025