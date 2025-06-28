Wakefield Trinity face a nervous wait to see whether they will be without star half-back Jake Trueman for a prolonged period after a fresh injury blow on Friday night.

Trueman was outstanding in the first half against Hull KR, producing an outrageous assist for a Tom Johnstone try and leading Trinity round the field superbly. At that point, they trailed by just two points at the interval.

But Trueman didn’t return for the second half and Wakefield didn’t score another point, losing 34-10 at the home of the Super League leaders.

And Powell admitted that after losing their key half-back, they were unable to maintain the momentum they had built up during the first half.

He said: “Losing Truey at half-time was a hammer blow for us and the four-week period caught up with us, with the players we’ve not got available.

“Seven frontline middle players, I’d challenge you take them out of any team and see how they go.”

When asked for a prognosis on Trueman, Powell was coy – describing the half-back as ‘rattled’ and insisting they will have to wait and see how he pulls through the weekend.

Powell said: “He’s got a couple of whacks to his shoulder and he was just a bit rattled. It’s a shoulder problem. I don’t think it’s too bad but he wasn’t in great shape at half-time.

“We had a fullback (Josh Rourke) on the bench and we could move the team around a bit but we were in a real flow in good attacking positions and opening Hull KR up when we wanted to. I don’t want today to bust us up too much.”

Trinity host Catalans Dragons next Saturday evening.

