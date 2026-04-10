Wakefield Trinity star Jake Trueman has committed his long-term future to the club after agreeing a new deal through to the end of the 2030 season.

Trueman has been ever-present for Wakefield in 2026, and a hugely influential figure in their rise to the upper echelons of the Super League table.

He was still under contract for the 2027 season but would have been allowed to head to the open market at the end of this season had his future not been resolved.

But the Great Britain international will now be going nowhere – and will be at Trinity for the next four years at least after coming to terms on a bumper new contract. Trueman joined at the start of last season from Hull FC, and appears to be nearing his best form once again in a Trinity shirt.

The half-back said: “I’m really happy to secure my future at Wakefield, I’ve loved my time here so far and once the club came to me about extending it was an easy decision. I love the boys and all the coaching staff. I feel like the club is a great place to be now, with Matt leading the club forward and the energy from the fans and the city I’m confident it’s only going to get better.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “It’s great news for both the club and for Truey that he has agreed to a new deal at the club. We are both looking for consistency over the next few years, and Jake has started this season in an outstanding way in every aspect of his game. I look forward to working with him to help him achieve his rich potential over the coming seasons.”

As for Wakefield’s director of rugby, Ste Mills, he admitted he was thrilled to get the signing over the line. He said: “We are delighted that Jake has committed his future to our club. He has consistently shown he has the capability to become an elite performer in the Super League.

“We look forward to watching him continue on his journey and believe he will be a pivotal player for Wakefield Trinity in the years to come.”