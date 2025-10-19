Former Castleford Tigers utility steps away from game as decision confirmed

Former Castleford Tigers youngster Jake Sweeting has decided to step away from the professional game after becoming a father, with his departure among eight exits confirmed by Midlands Hurricanes.

Now 25, Sweeting – who is primarily a half-back but can slot in at full-back or hooker – came off the bench to score a try on his Super League debut back in August 2021.

Castleford were beaten 34-16 by Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle that night, and that proved his sole senior appearance for the Tigers.

Having first joined Midlands on loan from Keighley Cougars at the back end of the 2023 campaign, he has spent the last two years permanently contracted to the Hurricanes.

Hampered by injury, he has scored nine tries and 86 goals in 28 appearances: with that enough to make him the club’s third-highest points scorer ever.

But having recently become a father, Sweeting has opted to take a step back from the game, at least for now.

Former Castleford Tigers utility Jake Sweeting among eight departures from Midlands Hurricanes

Sweeting departs Midlands alongside another ex-Castleford youngster in the shape of Aaron Willis, whose move to Swinton Lions was announced last month.

Courage Mkuhlani is another leaving the Hurricanes who spent time on the books of the Tigers in his youth, though he left The Jungle without registering a first-team appearance and failed to play a game for Midlands over the last two years through a combination of injury and non-selection.

Former Wigan Warriors junior Ellis Hobson and ex-Huddersfield Giants young gun Matty Hanley are both also on the list of departures having made a combined 25 appearances across all competitions for Mark Dunning’s side this term.

The Hurricanes finished fifth in League 1, and are now gearing up to enter a 21-team division next year, with the Championship set to merge with the third tier.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition. are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Rounding off their departures list ahead of 2026 are the trio of Marcus Green, Liam Kirk and Brad Billsborough.

Front-rower Green has played 37 games for Midlands over the last two seasons, but spent the back end of the 2025 campaign on loan in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles: and is set to remain with a club who operated in the second tier this term.

28-year-old forward Kirk only joined the club midway through 2025 from Widnes Vikings, but after eight games in their colours, he has received an offer from another club which he will take up.

Five-time Germany international Billsborough only re-signed for Midlands midway through 2025 following a lengthy injury lay-off, and two games into his comeback, he then suffered another season-ending knee injury. He has been released.