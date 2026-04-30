St Helens coach delivers rave review of ‘class’ youngster amid try-scoring run

St Helens assistant Lee Briers has thrust glowing praise on teenager Jake Davies amid his recent try-scoring run, hailing his impact on the side.

Davies, 19, made his Saints and Super League debut in their final game of the ‘regular’ campaign last season against Castleford Tigers.

But it is this year under the tutelage of head coach Paul Rowley, Briers and fellow assistant Eamon O’Carroll that he has really started to flourish.

Featuring in eight games across all competitions so far this term, the back-rower has scored in each of the last three, playing his part in wins against Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity.

‘You sometimes forget he’s only 19 … Jake’s come in and done a tremendous job on the left edge’

The younger brother of former Saints ace Ben, teenager Jake joined Saints at scholarship level from community club Halton Farnworth Hornets.

This weekend, he will form part of Rowley’s squad against Super League new boys York Knights, with assistant Briers taking the pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of that clash.

Praising Davies, Briers said: “He’s been class, he’s stepped up.

“You sometimes forget he’s only 19 because he’s a big human being and he’s very mature for his age.

“You’ve got to remember he’s still very young in his years, but also in his professional career.

“But Jake’s come in and done a tremendous job on the left edge.”

An England Academy representative, Davies will turn 20 next month. Prior to getting his chance at Saints, he made his professional bow for Swinton Lions last year, representing them eight times via dual-registration.

Briers continued: “I’m not so much surprised (about his performances) because Jake’s always had big raps from the academy and the reserves coaches, and we trust those guys.

“He’s had really good coaching here.

“He’s fitted in, and we’re big on this club that whoever fits into a system has to do a job. Jake’s done that.”

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