Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has remained non-committal on whether Jake Connor will be fit to feature against Super League champions Wigan Warriors next weekend.

Connor picked up a rib problem during the Rhinos’ win at Huddersfield last week, but Arthur insisted on Wednesday morning that Leeds have not sent the half-back for scans on the issue.

Arthur insisted that had Leeds been playing in a Grand Final this week, they would have ‘needled’ Connor and got him through the game without any issues. But he stressed they will not take any risks on arguably their most influential player with the play-offs looming.

Arthur revealed: “He’s just a bit tender. He’s been in every game so it’s a good opportunity for us to sit him out. He wouldn’t be able to do his job properly. We’ve got enough guys in the squad.”

When asked if Connor would be fit to play next Thursday, the Australian said: “He could be. But again I just want to get through Thursday and see how we go and then we’ll re-assess what we do next week.”

In Connor’s absence, Jack Sinfield will come in to partner Brodie Croft and Arthur has backed the youngster to take his opportunity.

He said: “It’s a good opportunity for Sinny and the times he’s stepped in he’s done a good job. He wants to be a regular in the team next week and beyond, and he played well in reserve grade last week.”

Young forward Presley Cassell is a notable absentee from Leeds’ 21 this week but Arthur has played down any fears of an injury, instead revealing he will try and help Leeds’ academy reach their respective Grand Final.

“We’ve got a few forwards back this week and I just felt that Press has played six or seven games and we weren’t expecting him to play that many games,” he said. “He got bashed up a bit last week and it’s good for him physically to go back and play in our academy semi-final and it helps strengthen those guys and give them a boost.”