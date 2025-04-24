Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor has been tipped to force his way into Shaun Wane’s thinking for this year’s Ashes series.

Connor has been one of the stars of the new Super League season since his move across West Yorkshire from Huddersfield Giants.

He has widely silenced his critics and appears a player rejuvenated under Brad Arthur. That has already led to speculation about whether or not he could come into the mix for the three-Test series against Australia.

And top radio pundit and former Super League half-back Craig Murdock believes Connor should be considered for a place in Ashes inclusion.

Although he has starred at half-back in recent weeks and is at the top of the Man of Steel leaderboard, Murdock believes Connor has a chance of making the squad for the Ashes because of the versatility he offers.

The Cumbrian told Love Rugby League: “Love him or hate him, Jake Connor’s talent is undeniable and he was really good for the Rhinos against Huddersfield on Good Friday.

“He was involved in everything positive about Leeds so a Jake Connor firing on all cylinders has to go into that mix for the England squad.

“He’s a great player to have in there because he can play anywhere across the backline from one to seven so don’t pigeon hole him.

“The ball is in Connor’s court because no-one has ever doubted his ability.

“With him it’s about consistency – too often with Connor it’s been rocks and diamonds – but he can be unplayable at times.

“Even if you put him on the bench, he’s a great option because he covers your entire backline and that can be worth its weight in gold during a three-match Test series.”

Connor is back in action this Friday when the Rhinos face Hull KR.

