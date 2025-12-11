Jake Connor’s first words as Man of Steel extends Leeds stay with new long-term deal

Jake Connor says Leeds are ‘building something special’, and for that reason, penning a new long-term deal with the Rhinos was a ‘no-brainer’.

Playmaker Connor arrived at Headingley ahead of the 2025 campaign from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

At the end of a remarkable individual campaign as he helped Brad Arthur’s side to a fourth-place finish, he was crowned Man of Steel, beating Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field to the prestigious accolade.

The 31-year-old had only penned a two-year deal with Leeds: so was set to be off-contract heading into 2026.

But the Rhinos have moved quickly to tie down their star man, with Connor signing a new three-year deal.

With their first pre-season outing coming up on Boxing Day at Headingley against Wakefield Trinity in the annual Wetherby Whaler, Leeds announced Connor‘s new deal on Thursday morning.

He said: “I only signed originally for two years, so I was coming into the last year of my deal, and I am just glad to get something over the line and extend my deal.

“We spoke about, when I first came here, that there was a chance to play my way into the team and hopefully get the reward at the end of it with an extension. I love the club and being here, so it was a no-brainer for me to stay.

“Being here has brought me back to my best. I’m enjoying it and you can see that on the field. We want to create something special and I want to be part of it.

“It’s a lengthy deal and I want to repay the club for that. Hopefully, my best years are still to come.

“Looking back to this time last year, I am more settled now. I am playing the seven role and taking control of the team.

“I feel more comfortable doing that this year and we’re in a better place as a team moving forward. When I came to the club, all the staff and all the players wanted to help me get better.

“We want to create something, something special, here – and that’s why I decided to extend.”

‘S ecuring his future is a big step for us as we build stability and a core that can grow together’

Halifax-born Connor registered 37 try involvements in Super League alone last season and kicked 93 goals across all competitions.

Head coach Arthur said: “Jake has been outstanding in how he’s applied himself. He’s taken ownership of the team, he’s embraced the style we want to play, and he’s become a key voice in our group.

“He has consistently performed at the highest level for the Rhinos each week and securing his future is a big step for us as we build stability and a core that can grow together. We’re excited about what’s ahead with Jake leading us around the park.”

The veteran is fast approaching the milestone of 300 career appearances having made a try-scoring senior bow in the game for Huddersfield Giants against Bradford Bulls back in September 2013.

Next year, he will combine his playing duties with a role as head coach of community club Siddal, who he has already been involved with as a member of the backroom team for a number of years.

Leeds’ Sporting Director Ian Blease added: ” Jake has shown exceptional maturity and leadership since arriving at the Rhinos.

“His ability to control a game, combined with his competitiveness and creativity, makes him one of the most impactful halves in Super League. This contract reflects the belief we have in him and the role he will play in driving this club forward.”